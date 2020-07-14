Chester Street Apartments

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200 down deposit
Move-in Fees: 1st and last month rent due for move-in
Additional: Heat included
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking: $100 extra per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.