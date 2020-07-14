All apartments in Cambridge
Chester Street Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Chester Street Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
15 Chester Street · (781) 514-6364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 15-38 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 15-24 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 9-37 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chester Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
With a prime Cambridge location three blocks from David Square in Somerville and five blocks from Porter Square, 9 & 15 Chester Street offer all of the excitement and convenience of city living on a quiet side street close to Massachusetts Avenue. The sunny and spacious units feature large windows, tile baths, on-site laundry facilities and on-site parking. Parking is $100 per month, per space. Maximum one parking space per unit and subject to availability.\n\nProperty amenities include laundry facilities and surface parking. Two washers and dryers located in each building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200 down deposit
Move-in Fees: 1st and last month rent due for move-in
Additional: Heat included
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking: $100 extra per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chester Street Apartments have any available units?
Chester Street Apartments has 22 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Chester Street Apartments have?
Some of Chester Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chester Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chester Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chester Street Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Chester Street Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does Chester Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chester Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Chester Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chester Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chester Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Chester Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Chester Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chester Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chester Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chester Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
