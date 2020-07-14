Chester Street Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking on-site laundry internet access online portal

With a prime Cambridge location three blocks from David Square in Somerville and five blocks from Porter Square, 9 & 15 Chester Street offer all of the excitement and convenience of city living on a quiet side street close to Massachusetts Avenue. The sunny and spacious units feature large windows, tile baths, on-site laundry facilities and on-site parking. Parking is $100 per month, per space. Maximum one parking space per unit and subject to availability.



Property amenities include laundry facilities and surface parking. Two washers and dryers located in each building.