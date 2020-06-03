25 Gore St.

Amenities

Come be the first to live in this condo quality East Cambridge 4 bedroom 2 bathroom currently under gut renovation. Gleaming hardwood floors, shiny stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous granite counter-tops are only a few of the luxuries this apartment has to offer. Yes, this apartment does have in-unit laundry as well. Conveniently located right next to the Lechmere Station Green Line and nearby Hult International Business School and all the restaurants and shops East Cambridge has to offer. Available Sept 1,. Pet negotiable. Street parking only. Contact george@cambridgerealty.com



Terms: One year lease