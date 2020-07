Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible accepts section 8 alarm system business center cc payments conference room e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST. PLEASE CALL.



DUE TO THE WORLDWIDE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS(COVID-19), ALL TENANTS AND APPLICANTS WHO HAVE TRAVELED OUTSIDE OF THE USA WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A COVID-19 MEDICAL CERTIFICATE



The pinnacle of trendy urban living, 603 Concord Apartments lives up to its name as a place to live large, surrounded by beauty. Nestled in the bustling Cambridge Highlands neighborhood, our community elevates your lifestyle with a chic studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and outstanding amenities. Choose our apartments in Cambridge, MA, as your new home, and open the door to a world of upscale comfort and convenience.



Walk the walk ... You know you have it good when you have prestigious universities like Harvard and MIT as your neighbors. You have it even better when you live just steps away from the Alewife Red Line Station, the Fresh Pond Mall, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and a huge array of restaurants and bars.