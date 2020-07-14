The Davenport

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage elevator

Davenport Apartments is a five story multifamily apartment building with 40 rental units. Each unit is similar in design with parquet floors in the living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and hallways, and ceramic tile in the kitchens and bathrooms. Each unit contains a fireplace. Balconies are located in each unit on floors two through five. Kitchens include a stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove/oven unit, and European-style cabinetry. All the units have washer/dryer hookups. Laundry facilities are available in a common area laundry room with two coin-operated washer/dryer units. Please E-mail for an Appointment.