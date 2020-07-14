All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like The Davenport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
The Davenport
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

The Davenport

345 Franklin Street · (916) 619-6620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

345 Franklin Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345-108 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 345-104 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 345-205 · Avail. Sep 2

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Davenport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
elevator
Davenport Apartments is a five story multifamily apartment building with 40 rental units. Each unit is similar in design with parquet floors in the living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and hallways, and ceramic tile in the kitchens and bathrooms. Each unit contains a fireplace. Balconies are located in each unit on floors two through five. Kitchens include a stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove/oven unit, and European-style cabinetry. All the units have washer/dryer hookups. Laundry facilities are available in a common area laundry room with two coin-operated washer/dryer units. Please E-mail for an Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking lot $175/month, parking garage $200/month. Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. On-site parking: $175 per month for outdoor, $200 per month for garage. Please call the office for the parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Davenport have any available units?
The Davenport has 12 units available starting at $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does The Davenport have?
Some of The Davenport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Davenport currently offering any rent specials?
The Davenport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Davenport pet-friendly?
No, The Davenport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does The Davenport offer parking?
Yes, The Davenport offers parking.
Does The Davenport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Davenport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Davenport have a pool?
No, The Davenport does not have a pool.
Does The Davenport have accessible units?
No, The Davenport does not have accessible units.
Does The Davenport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Davenport has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Davenport?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive
Cambridge, MA 02140
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity