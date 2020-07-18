All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

102 Fayerweather St

102 Fayerweather Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Fayerweather Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
On the 2nd and 3rd floors of a beautiful 2-family house on a quiet tree-lined street in Huron Village, this apartment has high ceilings and 2 full baths. 2nd floor (all hardwood) has big country kitchen with open cabs and butcher block counters all around, separate dining / living rooms, 1 full bath, and front and back porches. 3rd floor has master bed with skylights, huge walk-in closet in hallway, master bath with double sinks / jacuzzi, and additional bedroom. Off-street driveway parking spaces, too. Front and back porches and shared yard. Laundry and storage in the basement. Ref# 131420

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Fayerweather St have any available units?
102 Fayerweather St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Fayerweather St have?
Some of 102 Fayerweather St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Fayerweather St currently offering any rent specials?
102 Fayerweather St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Fayerweather St pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Fayerweather St is pet friendly.
Does 102 Fayerweather St offer parking?
Yes, 102 Fayerweather St offers parking.
Does 102 Fayerweather St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Fayerweather St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Fayerweather St have a pool?
No, 102 Fayerweather St does not have a pool.
Does 102 Fayerweather St have accessible units?
No, 102 Fayerweather St does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Fayerweather St have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Fayerweather St does not have units with dishwashers.
