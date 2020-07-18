102 Fayerweather St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

On the 2nd and 3rd floors of a beautiful 2-family house on a quiet tree-lined street in Huron Village, this apartment has high ceilings and 2 full baths. 2nd floor (all hardwood) has big country kitchen with open cabs and butcher block counters all around, separate dining / living rooms, 1 full bath, and front and back porches. 3rd floor has master bed with skylights, huge walk-in closet in hallway, master bath with double sinks / jacuzzi, and additional bedroom. Off-street driveway parking spaces, too. Front and back porches and shared yard. Laundry and storage in the basement. Ref# 131420