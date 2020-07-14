Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Church Corner.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
furnished
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
Church Corner Apartments is a mid-rise apartment community in Central Square, conveniently close to both MIT and Harvard. Located in the heart of Cambridge, our community is only one block from the convenience of the Central Square T and area restaurants and shops. Enjoy our newly remodeled kitchens and stunning downtown views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 250
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 75
Cats
rent: 50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Church Corner have any available units?
Church Corner has 10 units available starting at $3,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Church Corner have?
Some of Church Corner's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Church Corner currently offering any rent specials?
Church Corner is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 month free [Offer good thru Jul 16, 2020] (on select units)
Is Church Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, Church Corner is pet friendly.
Does Church Corner offer parking?
Yes, Church Corner offers parking.
Does Church Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, Church Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.