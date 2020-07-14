Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated carpet extra storage furnished oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving courtyard green community on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Church Corner Apartments is a mid-rise apartment community in Central Square, conveniently close to both MIT and Harvard. Located in the heart of Cambridge, our community is only one block from the convenience of the Central Square T and area restaurants and shops. Enjoy our newly remodeled kitchens and stunning downtown views.