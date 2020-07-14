All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like Church Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
Church Corner
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

Church Corner

10 Magazine St · (617) 229-5989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 month free [Offer good thru Jul 16, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
1/2 month free or $199 deposit special [Offer good thru Jul 16, 2020]
logo
Rent Special
$199 deposit special [Offer good thru Jul 15, 2020] (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Church Corner.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
furnished
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
Church Corner Apartments is a mid-rise apartment community in Central Square, conveniently close to both MIT and Harvard. Located in the heart of Cambridge, our community is only one block from the convenience of the Central Square T and area restaurants and shops. Enjoy our newly remodeled kitchens and stunning downtown views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 250
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 75
Cats
rent: 50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Church Corner have any available units?
Church Corner has 10 units available starting at $3,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Church Corner have?
Some of Church Corner's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Church Corner currently offering any rent specials?
Church Corner is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 month free [Offer good thru Jul 16, 2020] (on select units)
Is Church Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, Church Corner is pet friendly.
Does Church Corner offer parking?
Yes, Church Corner offers parking.
Does Church Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, Church Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Church Corner have a pool?
No, Church Corner does not have a pool.
Does Church Corner have accessible units?
No, Church Corner does not have accessible units.
Does Church Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Church Corner has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Church Corner?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity