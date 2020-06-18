All apartments in Boston
97 Bragdon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

97 Bragdon

97 Bragdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

97 Bragdon Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed unit on the first floor in a multi-family house in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private back porch. On-street parking with a residential permit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Bragdon have any available units?
97 Bragdon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Bragdon have?
Some of 97 Bragdon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Bragdon currently offering any rent specials?
97 Bragdon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Bragdon pet-friendly?
No, 97 Bragdon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 97 Bragdon offer parking?
No, 97 Bragdon does not offer parking.
Does 97 Bragdon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Bragdon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Bragdon have a pool?
No, 97 Bragdon does not have a pool.
Does 97 Bragdon have accessible units?
No, 97 Bragdon does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Bragdon have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Bragdon does not have units with dishwashers.
