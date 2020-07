Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym game room green community on-site laundry parking garage package receiving coffee bar fire pit bbq/grill internet access lobby

Located in the heart of Fort Point, 315 on A Apartments is Boston's most environmentally-friendly urban community (LEED Certified). We provide one-stop-shop living, with some of Boston's best dining, nightlife and entertainment just steps away. Your home was designed with you in mind. From an open kitchen concept to stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring and an in-home washer and dryer; these unique loft style apartments will foster your modern lifestyle. Take in the Boston skyline from the rooftop terrace or the sky lounge. Be active in the fitness center or productive in the conference rooms. Entertain in our resident lounge with community kitchen and game room. You can have it all at 315 on A.