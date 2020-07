Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning package receiving

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning furnished hardwood floors fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge on-site laundry package receiving accessible elevator 24hr maintenance

An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living. Situated on the corner of Boylston St & Tremont St, across from the Boston Common, 62 Boylston Street was originally opened as The Hotel Touraine in 1897. Several renovations to modernize the apartments, the building still has its historical charm.