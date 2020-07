Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge internet cafe doorman elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage coffee bar lobby media room online portal

Amid the Boston skyline is 660 Washington Apartments. These beautiful, newly renovated, homes come equipped with smart home technology. Furnished homes are also available. Our five-star amenities are equally impressive: an indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, massage room, Internet cafe, concierge service and stunning views. Our fantastic location is just steps from the Orange and Green T-stops, minutes from South Station and close to I-90, with great shopping and dining nearby.