egleston square
Last updated July 22 2020
145 Apartments for rent in Egleston Square, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
16 Units Available
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,198
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,415
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
834 sqft
With thoughtful unit layouts, amazing amenities and well-known JP offerings just steps (or a bike ride!) away, its hard to see yourself living anywhere else. 3200 Washington make JP home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
39 W Walnut Park Apt 2
39 West Walnut Park, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
41 W Walnut Park Apt 1
41 W Walnut Park, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
675 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed in 2018. Beautiful 2 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook in Roxbury.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Bragdon St Apt 1
94 Bragdon St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
975 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed unit on the first floor in a multi-family house in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Bragdon St Apt 2
94 Bragdon Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
975 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed unit on the second floor in a multi-family house in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Iffley Rd Unit 2
55 Iffley Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a 3-family house located between Green St. & Stony Brook, orange line train station in Jamaica Plain.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2
3147-3149 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom bedroom apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house near Stony Brook in Jamaica Plain. This 1,400 Sq. Ft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Beethoven St Unit 2
22 Beethoven Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1050 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed in 2016, 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located less than 5 minutes walking distance to Stony Brook train station in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Walnut Ave Apt 2
435 Walnut Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Spacious one bedroom unit in a multi-unit mid-rise brick building in Roxbury. Great location!! A park right across the street. Living room. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Coin-op laundry in the building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Robeson St Apt 3
18 Robeson Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the third floor in a multi-family house in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room, travertine bathroom, kitchen with granite counter-tops and all stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Glen Rd Apt 1
39 Glen Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom , 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a beautiful glass back splash.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Chilcott Pl Unit 2
6 Chilcott Place, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1050 sqft
Available 09/01/20 RenNewly renovated, beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house in Jamaica Plain. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Cornwall St Apt 2
9 Cornwall Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
941 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut renovated in 2017. GORGEOUS 3bed/1bath unit on the second floor in a 3 family building. This unit is located in Jamaica Plain with a walking distance between both Green St,and Stony Brook, Orange line train stations.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Peter Parley Road
45 Peter Parley Road, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3017 sqft
COMING SOON – restored single-family near Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain! Early 1900’s Folk Victorian architecture provides classic elegance & modern amenities with manicured landscaping & expansive driveway.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3611 Washington Street
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,288
961 sqft
3611 Washington Street Apt #b118, Jamaica plain, Boston, MA 02130 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway -Warren Residential, (617) 394-8376. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:54 PM
1 Unit Available
4 School Street
4 School Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
4 School Street, Boston, MA 02119 - 4 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. NEW RENOVATION.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Brookside Ave.
112 Brookside Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
770 sqft
Huge 1 bedroom apartment steps from the Orange Line T- Green St stop. This apartment features a large 1 bedroom with walk in closet- or office. Sunny living room with separate dining and kitchen areas. Off of the kitchen there is a private balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Copley St.
11 Copley Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2000 sqft
Very spacious five bedroom apartment with two bathrooms. The unit is split in two levels. The unit offers high ceilings, hardwood floors, dishwasher, eat in kitchen, lots of closet space and natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
165 Boylston St
165 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Available 09/01/20 Renovated JP 2 Bed! - Property Id: 263807 VIRTUAL TOUR OF UNIT: https://youtu.be/gAXSE6f9iNs VIRTUAL TOUR OF BUILDING https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Egleston Square
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
27 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,680
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,556
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,255
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
50 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,014
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
55 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
