Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

Located in the heart of Brighton, this building boasts modern features with charming character. The building offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes which highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout, vibrant windows and fully-applianced kitchens. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, bicycle room, and additional storage. Area features include a Whole Foods, Brighton Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. Located by the #51, 57, 66, 501, 503 bus lines, and less than a mile from the Mass Pike, Route 20 and Route 9 will make any commute easy.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.



