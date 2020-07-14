All apartments in Boston
4 Elko St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

4 Elko St

4 Elko St · (857) 214-8422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Location

4 Elko St, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1212 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 810 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4 Elko St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Located in the heart of Brighton, this building boasts modern features with charming character. The building offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes which highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout, vibrant windows and fully-applianced kitchens. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, bicycle room, and additional storage. Area features include a Whole Foods, Brighton Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. Located by the #51, 57, 66, 501, 503 bus lines, and less than a mile from the Mass Pike, Route 20 and Route 9 will make any commute easy.

The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.

For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Security deposit equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $50 lock and key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Elko St have any available units?
4 Elko St has 5 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Elko St have?
Some of 4 Elko St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Elko St currently offering any rent specials?
4 Elko St is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Is 4 Elko St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Elko St is pet friendly.
Does 4 Elko St offer parking?
No, 4 Elko St does not offer parking.
Does 4 Elko St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Elko St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Elko St have a pool?
No, 4 Elko St does not have a pool.
Does 4 Elko St have accessible units?
No, 4 Elko St does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Elko St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Elko St has units with dishwashers.
