This a great 5 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Deck,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,Laundry in Building,Oven/Range,Refrigerator and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 95 Calumet have any available units?
95 Calumet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Calumet have?
Some of 95 Calumet's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Calumet currently offering any rent specials?
95 Calumet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Calumet pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Calumet is pet friendly.
Does 95 Calumet offer parking?
No, 95 Calumet does not offer parking.
Does 95 Calumet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Calumet does not offer units with in unit laundry.