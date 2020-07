Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving 24hr maintenance community garden dog grooming area dog park smoke-free community

Ink Block offers you a service and amenity package like no other! A 24 hr concierge will serve your every need from package acceptance, to car detailing, apt cleaning to dry cleaning. In addition to exclusive direct covered access to Boston's newest Whole Foods Market, we will also offer grocery delivery right to your front door. You are going to love our skyline pool & outdoor entertainment lounge, our fully equipped fitness ctr with personalized digital training, complimentary WIFI in all common areas. The remarkable location will put you within walking distance to everything Boston's South End has to offer- from nightlife & galleries to parks & live music. The connected underground pkg, onsite Zip Car, Hubway bike station & immediate access to I90/I93 make getting around our city easy.