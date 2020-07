Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus. Commonwealth Gardens provides an ideal living opportunity for students, professionals, and families alike in the Boston University neighborhood. Each unit features a private porch, central air conditioning, 1.5 bathrooms and a modern kitchen. Additional building amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour emergency maintenance.