286 Chestnut Hill Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments lobby online portal

This location provides the best of two worlds, the calm of suburban atmosphere and the amenities of urban living. With a location that provides such easy access to the B, C, and D lines, so much of the city is accessible from this wonderful spot. Grocery shops and public parks are also just a short walk away. This building boasts modern features with charming character. Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout, vibrant windows and fully-applianced kitchens. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, bicycle room, and additional storage.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.



