Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

286 Chestnut Hill Ave

286 Chestnut Hill Ave · (857) 214-4731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Location

286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 286-3 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 288-10 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 288-22 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 288-18 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 286 Chestnut Hill Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
This location provides the best of two worlds, the calm of suburban atmosphere and the amenities of urban living. With a location that provides such easy access to the B, C, and D lines, so much of the city is accessible from this wonderful spot. Grocery shops and public parks are also just a short walk away. This building boasts modern features with charming character. Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout, vibrant windows and fully-applianced kitchens. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, bicycle room, and additional storage.

The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Security deposit equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $50 lock and key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave have any available units?
286 Chestnut Hill Ave has 7 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave have?
Some of 286 Chestnut Hill Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Chestnut Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
286 Chestnut Hill Ave is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Is 286 Chestnut Hill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 286 Chestnut Hill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave offer parking?
No, 286 Chestnut Hill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Chestnut Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 286 Chestnut Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 286 Chestnut Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Chestnut Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Chestnut Hill Ave has units with dishwashers.
