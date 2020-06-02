286 Chestnut Hill Ave

Amenities
This location provides the best of two worlds, the calm of suburban atmosphere and the amenities of urban living. With a location that provides such easy access to the B, C, and D lines, so much of the city is accessible from this wonderful spot. Grocery shops and public parks are also just a short walk away. This building boasts modern features with charming character. Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout, vibrant windows and fully-applianced kitchens. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, bicycle room, and additional storage.
The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.