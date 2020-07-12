/
mission hill
398 Apartments for rent in Mission Hill, Boston, MA
56 Units Available
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
28 Units Available
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,401
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
970 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community boasting exceptional views of Olmsted Park. Each apartment features a contemporary kitchen with energy-efficient appliances and stone countertops. Residents enjoy relaxing in the communal lounge and courtyard.
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
841 Parker St Apt 202
841 Parker Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, renovated in 2017, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit on the second floor in a mid-rise brick building located in Mission Hill. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
4 French Terrace Unit
4 French Terrace, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1 sqft
Renovated 3 bed in Mission Hill steps to the Orange line. New hardwood floors, new kitchen, open layout with a large living room, spacious bedrooms, new bathroom. 2 off street parking spots are included in the rent.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
101 Calumet 1
101 Calumet St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
Good Size First Floor Four Bed Right On Popular Calumet St. Comes W/Dishwasher, Good Size Rooms, Laundry in Basement and Just Steps From Everything!! Will Not Last. Call NOW! 900 Each to live on Calumetbr David- 508-367-8854iP
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
180 Hillside St.
180 Hillside Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great spacious unit on Hillside Street. Steps to Stop and Shop, Brigham circle, Green Line. Unit features Hardwood floors, Washer Dryer in unit, Central AC and heat, and a 40 inch TV. Front two bedrooms boast beautiful skyline views of Boston.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
10 Bucknam
10 Bucknam Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Spacious updated 2nd floor 4 bedroom condo features modern eat-in-kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, close to many local universities, laundry in the building, easy walk to Jackson square train and Heath Street stop on E line.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
881 Huntington Avenue
881 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
6 Available 09/01/20 Very spacious 2 BR w/hardwood floors and large eat-in-kitchen, lots of light and closet space. Currently offering 50% brokers fee discount for this unit. laundry on site, hot water included, cats are ok.
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
58 South Huntington Avenue
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Available 09/01/20 Great value studio in a prime location, steps to the T, 10 min walk to the Longwood Medical. Heat and hot water included. Laundry on site. On site maintenance. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
168 Hillside St.
168 Hillside Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
9999 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
36 South Huntington Ave.
36 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE for JULY for 1795 - NO BROKER FEE - FULL KITCHEN - Great area for Longwood professionals, students at NE NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY - step outside to the E line - GREEN LINE trains - Call or Email Dave for more information Terms: One year
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
754 Huntington Ave.
754 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
6 Bucknam Street 1
6 Bucknam Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
6 Bucknam St #1 - Property Id: 300598 NO BROKERS FEE! Available now- Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment in Mission Hill/Longwood area. Central air and laundry in unit.
1 of 3
1 Unit Available
80 Hillside
80 Hillside Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
1575 Tremont St.
1575 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
390 Riverway
390 Riverway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
736 sqft
Sun-drenched penthouse unit with two private decks! This beautiful apartment has two large bedrooms with plenty of storage space, custom built-in shelving, exposed brick and high ceilings.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
256 Parker Hill Ave
256 Parker Hill Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Sunny 2 bed in Mission Hill- NO BROKER FEE* - Property Id: 302991 Sunny 2 bed 1 bath in Mission Hill Hot water included Laundry available in the building Updated kitchen and appliances Good sized bedrooms with closet
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
8 Burney St 1
8 Burney Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1 sqft
Absolute Killer Location!! Steps To Hundreds of Shops, Restaurants, Clubs, Markets on Tremont St. Less than 5 minute walk to Orange Or Green Lines in Mission Hill. Nice New Kitchen. Good Size Bedrooms.
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
42 Dellle Ave 2
42 Delle Avenue, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEPT 1ST. Great location on Delle Ave. Renovated and close to Longwood Medical, Northeastern, MCPHS, Mass Art, the Green Line and Orange line...Do Not Miss this oneiP
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
60 Calumet St.
60 Calumet Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Spacious layout with large living room. Close to Longwood Medical Area , universities, super market and restaurants. New Price! $2700 Really nice and big apt. Easy to show. Call anytime. 617-830-2030 Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
39 fisher
39 Fisher Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1550 sqft
This is a Lease/Sublet available from NOW-9/1/18 for the entire 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment. No Broker's Fee required! No Last Month required! Security Negotiable.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
40 Jamaicaway
40 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
ASK FOR VIRTUAL TOUR! AVAIL NOW! JP Penthouse level one bed split! Living room can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Great location, ideally situated between Brookline, Jamaica Plain and Longwood Medical Area. Right by the Green E Line - Riverway stop.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
735 Parker Street
735 Parker Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Amazing 3BR w/ Office in convenient Mission Hill Location!!! Can be used as a 3BR or 4BR. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 32
1 Unit Available
30 delle Ave.
30 Delle Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Open floor plan living / dining room with 2 bedroom sized rooms plus a home office/hobby/walk-in closet or pantry room newer bamboo island, stone countertops and stainless architect designed kitchen and tiled bath, on demand hot water, dishwasher,
