Home
Boston, MA
47 Etna St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
47 Etna St.
47 Etna Street
No Longer Available
Location
47 Etna Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The multifamily features Balcony,Dishwasher,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Modern Kitchen,Yard and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Etna St. have any available units?
47 Etna St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 47 Etna St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Etna St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Etna St. pet-friendly?
No, 47 Etna St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 47 Etna St. offer parking?
No, 47 Etna St. does not offer parking.
Does 47 Etna St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Etna St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Etna St. have a pool?
No, 47 Etna St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Etna St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Etna St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Etna St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Etna St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Etna St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Etna St. does not have units with air conditioning.
