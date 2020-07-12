/
/
/
oak square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
425 Apartments for rent in Oak Square, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
4 Elko St
4 Elko St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
756 sqft
Sitting in downtown Brighton, this beautiful complex offers a selection of amenities and proximity to Whole Foods and Brighton Center. Features include cable hookups, dishwashers, disposals, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
$
12 Units Available
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
An ideal blend of quality, convenience, and value awaits at Dustin Street Apartments.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
355 Market St. 2S
355 Market St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * Lg. BRIGHTON CENTER 3 BR * 2 PARKING SPOTS - Property Id: 254619 **** A VIDEO TOUR of THIS APARTMENT (and of MANY of our APARTMENTS) is AVAILABLE ****. Please Contact Me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
331 Faneuil St. 2S
331 Faneuil St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * 4 BR / 2 BATHS * RENOV'D KITCHEN * PARKING - Property Id: 243862 Available SEPTEMBER 1. BRIGHTON / OAK SQ. Area. Spacious 4 BEDROOM and 2 BATH. (Entire Floor of Triple Decker).
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
335 Faneuil St. 2S
335 Faneuil St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * OAK SQ. * LG. WELL-MAINTAINED 4 BR/2 BATH - Property Id: 223241 Available SEPTEMBER 1. BRIGHTON / OAK SQUARE. A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD with a SUBURBAN FEEL, a SHORT DRIVE to the HEART of BOSTON and BROOKLINE.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Nonantum 1
160 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2bd Unit in Oak Sq, available NOW - Property Id: 307622 Spacious and bright 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, on Newton Line. Gleaming wood floors. Gas cooking. Front and Rear decks. Natural wood, ceiling fans. Sunporch, freshly painted.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Oak Square Ave 1
20 Oak Square Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed Plus Den in Brighton's Oak Square - Property Id: 141362 Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, massive bedroom with an additional space off the bedroom for an office. Close to the express bus to downtown Boston and the #57 to BU/Kenmore sq.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
28 Brock St.
28 Brock Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Great 1 bed in Oak Square with parking! Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
31 Beechcroft St.
31 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
True VALUE! Charming 1 bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, dishwasher, crown moldings, sun filled bedroom, spacious living room, free off street parking, back yard, quiet street, quick walk to MBTA Express buses
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
54 Tremont St.
54 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
9999 sqft
This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Oak Square! Apartment features central heat In the winter, and wall a/c for the summer months. There is coin-op laundry in available in the basement.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
42 FAIRBANKS
42 Fairbanks Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
All the amenities!!! Gorgeous details in this three bedroom with living room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, front and rear porch, closets, off street parking, laundry, and steps from the YMCA and all shops and bars
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
57 Goodenough St.
57 Goodenough Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1000 sqft
Sunny 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus office unit in Oak Square that features a dishwasher, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in building and ample non-permit street parking in the area + one off street spot included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 Langley Rd.
27 Langley Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
9999 sqft
Beautiful spacious Oak Square 3-Bed seconds from all of the bus lines! This unit features two gorgeous porches with excellent views of the area, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and ample street parking (non-permit) and upon request for $50
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 Bentley St.
11 Bentley Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
29 Hobson St.
29 Hobson Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Great price for a nice 3 bedroom apartment in Brighton. Video tour available. Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
142 Bigelow St.
142 Bigelow Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1180 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
248 Market St.
248 Market Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
9999 sqft
Everything you need and at a solid price! Brighton Center 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment that features central a/c, kitchen and bath renovations, and an off street parking spot! Fear not your pets are welcome here.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
319 Faneuil St.
319 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
99999 sqft
Apartment is fully modern, recently renovated and in excellent condition. Has lots of natural light, spacious rooms and a great location.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 Brooks St.
100 Brooks Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on the first and second floor in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit features a living room and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
581 Cambridge St.
581 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2000 sqft
Two levels of living! Townhouse style 4 bed 3 bath with off street parking and an AMAZING layout. Does not last long! Available September 1! Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
17 Greymere Rd
17 Greymere Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
This spacious and bright first floor unit, renovated with upgraded appliances is located in a quiet dead-end between Brighton Center and Oak Square but steps from major MBTA bus routes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Dustin Street
109 Dustin Street, Boston, MA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2482 sqft
109 Dustin Street Available 09/01/20 **RARE SINGLE FAMILY, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 6 BED 3.5 BATH, PARKING, YARD, HUGE** - **HALF MONTH REALTOR FEE**Don't miss out on this beautiful 6 bed 3.5 bath conveniently located in Brighton Center.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
74 Brooks St.
74 Brooks Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
9999 sqft
Stunning Brighton 3 bed 1 bath. Recently renovated in 2015, the unit features high end condo finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, as well as central a/c. Video tour available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAWatertown Town, MABelmont, MANeedham, MAArlington, MALexington, MAWellesley, MA