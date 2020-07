Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool table bike storage garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed bocce court carport coffee bar community garden fire pit pool bbq/grill guest parking key fob access lobby new construction package receiving pet friendly tennis court

Flats on D offers a variety of apartment homes within an easy walk to the Seaport and South Boston. Come explore our freshly renovated amenity spaces including a gorgeous roofdeck with built-in kitchen, sleek game room with billiards, life-size scrabble board and two flat screen TVs and stunning private theater room. This isn't your average Seaport high-rise, these pet friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments provide covered garage parking and exceptional conveniences such as on-site retail, fitness and plenty of bike storage. Walk to the Silver Line, World Trade Station in less than 5 minutes and enjoy all the nightlife that Liberty Wharf and the Seaport have to offer.