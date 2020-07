Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge courtyard dog grooming area elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving yoga basketball court dog park pool

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Watermark Seaport is a collection of luxury rental high-rise apartments and modern lofts. Located at the heart of Boston's Seaport Square, Watermark Seaport sits at the nexus of the bustling Financial District, burgeoning Seaport and historic Fort Point. Residences range from studios to three bedrooms and are complemented by an unparalleled amenity package.