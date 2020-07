Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving on-site laundry hot tub

Emerson Place Apartments in Boston offers an enviable location and varied selection of floor plans. You won't find a better location or a better value in Boston than Emerson Place Apartments. We are located just steps away from the Charles River, the Esplanade and the Hatch Shell, as well as local shops and world-class dining and entertainment. You'll also enjoy great amenities, including 40 acres of green space, an outdoor pool, dog park and grilling areas. Our two high-rise buildings combine the best in contemporary living with the historic charm and neighborhood feel of Boston's West End.