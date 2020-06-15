424 Shawmut

Amenities
Bus: 9 Albany St @ Boston Medical Ctr (0.41 mi)Bus: SL4 Washington St @ W Newton St (0.10 mi)Bus: 47 Harrison Ave @ E Newton St (0.22 mi)Bus: 10 E Newton St @ Washington St (0.10 mi)Bus: 1 Massachusetts Ave @ Washington St (0.28 mi)Bus: CT3 Harrison Ave opp. East Springfield St. (0.32 mi)Bus: 43 Tremont St @ W Brookline St (0.13 mi)Bus: 8 Washington St @ Mystic St (0.16 mi)Subway: Orange Line Massachusetts Avenue (0.48 mi)Bus: 15 Washington St @ Savoy St (0.35 mi)Bus: 11 E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.51 mi)Bus: 39 Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.54 mi)Bus: 55 Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.54 mi)Tram: E Prudential (0.53 mi)Rail: Franklin Line Back Bay (0.50 mi)