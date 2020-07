Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse dog grooming area fire pit green community key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Now leasing brand new Fenway apartments. Call to schedule a tour.



The Harlo is home to 212 brand new boutique-style apartment homes located in the vibrant Fenway neighborhood. The Harlo is a short walk to the stadium, T station, Longwood Medical Area (LMA), graduate schools, and myriad arts and cultural institutions. With unsurpassed indoor-outdoor amenities, and interiors are designed by MarkZeff, the options for sophisticated living choices are endless, flexible, comfortable, and an extension of home.