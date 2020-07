Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed fire pit lobby new construction

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. One Canal Apartment Homes is located in the Bulfinch Triangle Historic District with its historic charm and easy access to entertainment, recreation and the rest of Boston! Our pet friendly, smoke free apartment homes feature spacious living areas with full size washers and dryers, quartz countertops, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Residents also enjoy wonderful amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop swimming pool with sundeck and a 24 hour concierge. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.