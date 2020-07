Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access lobby media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar conference room key fob access yoga

Just steps from the Rose Kennedy Greenway and South Station, One Greenway places you in the fast lane to every part of Boston. At the intersection of the charming Leather District, bustling Chinatown and the Theater District’s entertainment hub, One Greenway offers countless opportunities to fully immerse yourself in the city. Enjoy common spaces that provide the perfect atmosphere for hosting friends or just hanging out. Plan a meet-up in the Living Room Lobby, catch the latest game on the big screens in the Balcony Lounge, host a party on the 11th floor Terrace or find a perfect urban retreat in the lushly planted Green.