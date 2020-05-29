All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020

3112 Washington

3112 Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Washington St, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bed 1 bath unit located in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features a living room modern bath and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. On-street parking with residential permit. Easy access to the Stony Brook orange line train station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Washington have any available units?
3112 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Washington have?
Some of 3112 Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3112 Washington offer parking?
No, 3112 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Washington have a pool?
No, 3112 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Washington have accessible units?
No, 3112 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
