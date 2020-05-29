3112 Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Spacious 4 bed 1 bath unit located in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features a living room modern bath and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. On-street parking with residential permit. Easy access to the Stony Brook orange line train station