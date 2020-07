Lantera at Boston Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool pool table online portal package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage bocce court car charging cc payments community garden dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments fire pit game room green community internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction smoke-free community yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Lantera is a word meaning "beacon", and it's the heart and soul of the new 15-acre Boston Landing neighborhood. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, premium finishes with stainless steel appliances, and technology touches throughout. The heart of Boston is less than five miles away and is easily accessible via the Boston Landing commuter rail stop - just a three-minute walk away. Lantera is surrounded by eclectic restaurants, curated retail shops and world-class athletic facilities.