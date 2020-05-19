All apartments in Boston
283 Dorchester
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

283 Dorchester

283 Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

283 Dorchester Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
 Renovated fully FURNISHED 3-bed unit w/ MASSAGE chair and Smart TV central AC/heat wifi common laundry w/ open living/dining/kitchen. Kitchen features a stove/oven microwave dishwasher refrigerator pots/pans/dishes everything you need to move right in. Near many shops and restaurants South Bay Shopping Plaza featuring a new AMC movie theater Stop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Dorchester have any available units?
283 Dorchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Dorchester have?
Some of 283 Dorchester's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
283 Dorchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Dorchester pet-friendly?
No, 283 Dorchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 283 Dorchester offer parking?
No, 283 Dorchester does not offer parking.
Does 283 Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Dorchester have a pool?
No, 283 Dorchester does not have a pool.
Does 283 Dorchester have accessible units?
No, 283 Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Dorchester has units with dishwashers.
