Amenities
Westside Crossing, one of South Boston's newest luxury buildings, offers condo quality apartments with state of the art interiors. These one and two bedroom apartments include modern finishes such as hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, marble tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and recessed lighting. Our open concept floor plans boast vibrant floor to ceiling windows and private balconies, perfect for entertaining. Amenities such as covered parking, open roof deck and Bluetooth surround sound set this property apart from the rest. Located in the heart of Southie, you will find yourself within walking distance to the Broadway T stop, Lawn on D and endless restaurants.
The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.
For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.