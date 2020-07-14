All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
Westside Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Westside Crossing

339 D St · (857) 214-5438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Location

339 D St, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westside Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
granite counters
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Westside Crossing, one of South Boston's newest luxury buildings, offers condo quality apartments with state of the art interiors. These one and two bedroom apartments include modern finishes such as hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, marble tile backsplashes, quartz countertops and recessed lighting. Our open concept floor plans boast vibrant floor to ceiling windows and private balconies, perfect for entertaining. Amenities such as covered parking, open roof deck and Bluetooth surround sound set this property apart from the rest. Located in the heart of Southie, you will find yourself within walking distance to the Broadway T stop, Lawn on D and endless restaurants.

The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.

For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westside Crossing have any available units?
Westside Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Westside Crossing have?
Some of Westside Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westside Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Westside Crossing is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Is Westside Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Westside Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Westside Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Westside Crossing offers parking.
Does Westside Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westside Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westside Crossing have a pool?
No, Westside Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Westside Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Westside Crossing has accessible units.
Does Westside Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westside Crossing has units with dishwashers.
