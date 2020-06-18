23 Colwell Avenue, Boston, MA 02135 St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The multifamily features Balcony,Decorative Fireplace,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Walk-in closets,Laundry In Basement,Yard and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Colwell Ave. have any available units?
23 Colwell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Colwell Ave. have?
Some of 23 Colwell Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Colwell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Colwell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Colwell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Colwell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 23 Colwell Ave. offer parking?
No, 23 Colwell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Colwell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Colwell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Colwell Ave. have a pool?
No, 23 Colwell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Colwell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 23 Colwell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Colwell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Colwell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.