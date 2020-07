Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center conference room guest parking internet cafe media room

Park Lane Seaport brings stylish living to the Boston waterfront. With brand new renovated apartments and amenities, you will find eveyrthing here to fit your lifestyle. Most of our apartments offer picture-perfect views of the city's bustling harbor and/or breathtaking skyline. Walk outside and you're close to the city's premier waterfront attractions of Liberty Wharf, high end restaurants, bustling culture and vast amounts of entertainment. Park Lane Seaport offers easy access to all of the area's major highways and is adjacent to the Silver Line and water shuttle.