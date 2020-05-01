1631 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE! Move in September 1st - heat hot water included, a cat is allowed, just 1st & last to move in, no broker fees Awesome ENORMOUS 2 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors, large living room with high ceilings, tons of hallway closet space. There are 2 large bedrooms that can both fit queen size beds easily. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. Great private balcony! Large eat in kitchen that fits a table. The rent includes heat & hot water. There's NO broker's fee. Laundry in the basement. Located in Brighton off 1600 Commonwealth Avenue, walk to either the Washington Street T stop or the Warren Street T stop on the B line. 10 minute walk to the Washington Square T stop on the C line in Brookline. Quick T ride to Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Allston, Newton, Hynes, Back Bay, Downtown, Copley, Newbury Street, Midtown, Chinatown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.