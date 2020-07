Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to HarborView at the Navy Yard, an exciting and luxurious apartment community located in Charlestown, MA. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments provide a lifestyle experience like no other with spacious living areas that are designed with your comfort in mind. We offer an impressive range of in-home and community-wide amenities, including a rooftop terrace. Life at our North End Boston apartments is a truly luxurious experience. To learn more about our Charleston, MA apartments, and how this historic Boston neighborhood is a top-notch area to call home, please contact our leasing office today!