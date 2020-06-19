Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
13 Falkland St.
13 Falkland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13 Falkland Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE Brighton 3 bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors for 9/1 move in. Laundry in Unit, 1 parking spot included and easy, unrestricted street parking
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 Falkland St. have any available units?
13 Falkland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 13 Falkland St. currently offering any rent specials?
13 Falkland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Falkland St. pet-friendly?
No, 13 Falkland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 13 Falkland St. offer parking?
Yes, 13 Falkland St. does offer parking.
Does 13 Falkland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Falkland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Falkland St. have a pool?
No, 13 Falkland St. does not have a pool.
Does 13 Falkland St. have accessible units?
No, 13 Falkland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Falkland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Falkland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Falkland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Falkland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
