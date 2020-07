Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package. These stately buildings are located just two blocks from Packards Corner station on the MBTA Green Line (B), three blocks from the 110,000 Square foot Star Supermarket, and 1/4 mile from Boston University.