9702 Treyburn Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Southeast Warren
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with updated kitchen that includes appliances, walk in closets in all the bedrooms, 2 car garage, and large corner lot with view of the pond. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have any available units?
9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.