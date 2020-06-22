All apartments in Indianapolis
9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr

9702 Treyburn Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9702 Treyburn Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with updated kitchen that includes appliances, walk in closets in all the bedrooms, 2 car garage, and large corner lot with view of the pond. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have any available units?
9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have?
Some of 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr does offer parking.
Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9702 Treyburn Lakes Dr has units with dishwashers.
