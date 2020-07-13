Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport dog park e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Woodbridge Apartments in Indianapolis, Indiana offers one & two bedroom apartments and two & three bedroom townhomes. We are conveniently located near the Castleton Square Mall and Keystone at the Crossing on the North side of Indianapolis. Our community is pet friendly and welcomes your large pet. Call or stop in today to discover why Woodbridge Apartments for rent in Castleton is "Built to be Home", just for you!