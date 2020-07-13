Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN

Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50- one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (“Pitbulls”), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs.
Assistance Animals: Service animals that do work or provide a service to a person with disabilities or a companion animal that provides comfort and companionship to a person with disabilities. Breed restrictions do not apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.