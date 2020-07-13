All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN

Open Now until 6pm
9414 San Miguel Dr · (317) 593-2825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00508 · Avail. Sep 14

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01909 · Avail. Jul 24

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01902 · Avail. Sep 6

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00911 · Avail. Jul 22

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01411 · Avail. Jul 21

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00907 · Avail. Sep 10

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00703 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Woodbridge Apartments in Indianapolis, Indiana offers one & two bedroom apartments and two & three bedroom townhomes. We are conveniently located near the Castleton Square Mall and Keystone at the Crossing on the North side of Indianapolis. Our community is pet friendly and welcomes your large pet. Call or stop in today to discover why Woodbridge Apartments for rent in Castleton is "Built to be Home", just for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50- one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (“Pitbulls”), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs. Assistance Animals: Service animals that do work or provide a service to a person with disabilities or a companion animal that provides comfort and companionship to a person with disabilities. Breed restrictions do not apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN have any available units?
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN has 13 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN have?
Some of Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN is pet friendly.
Does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN offer parking?
Yes, Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN offers parking.
Does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN have a pool?
Yes, Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN has a pool.
Does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN have accessible units?
Yes, Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN has accessible units.
Does Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity