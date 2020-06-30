Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking internet access cats allowed hot tub

Welcome home to Aspen Pointe Apartments in Indianapolis, IN. We are a newly renovated community! Our community is perfectly situated offering easy access to Interstates 465, 70, and 65, close proximity to restaurants, art galleries, shopping, and the award-winning Decatur Township School District. Uniquely designed floor plans with those much sought-after special touches create the warmth and comfort of a custom home. Our spacious studio, one or two-bedroom floor plans feature amenities that are second to none including a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, nine-foot ceilings, central air conditioning and heating, mini and vertical blinds and plenty of storage. Aspen Pointe residents can enjoy the outdoors by relaxing by the sparkling swimming pool or enjoying a cookout in the picnic area with a barbecue. We have something for everyone so call to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!