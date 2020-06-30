All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
Aspen Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Aspen Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Aspen Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
5838 W Mooresville Rd · (317) 316-3277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 027 · Avail. Sep 18

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 072 · Avail. Oct 28

$884

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. Jul 21

$894

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 180 · Avail. Aug 5

$894

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
hot tub
Welcome home to Aspen Pointe Apartments in Indianapolis, IN. We are a newly renovated community! Our community is perfectly situated offering easy access to Interstates 465, 70, and 65, close proximity to restaurants, art galleries, shopping, and the award-winning Decatur Township School District. Uniquely designed floor plans with those much sought-after special touches create the warmth and comfort of a custom home. Our spacious studio, one or two-bedroom floor plans feature amenities that are second to none including a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, nine-foot ceilings, central air conditioning and heating, mini and vertical blinds and plenty of storage. Aspen Pointe residents can enjoy the outdoors by relaxing by the sparkling swimming pool or enjoying a cookout in the picnic area with a barbecue. We have something for everyone so call to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 and up
Move-in Fees: $105 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aspen Pointe have any available units?
Aspen Pointe has 10 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Pointe have?
Some of Aspen Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Pointe offers parking.
Does Aspen Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aspen Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Pointe has a pool.
Does Aspen Pointe have accessible units?
No, Aspen Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College