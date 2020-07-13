All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
Fisherman's Village Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Fisherman's Village Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Fisherman's Village Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2975 Coast Dr · (317) 942-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3099 · Avail. Nov 7

$665

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 3067 · Avail. Aug 29

$665

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 9203 · Avail. Sep 16

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 4305 · Avail. Sep 4

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 3111 · Avail. Sep 12

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7310 · Avail. Aug 1

$794

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fisherman's Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Fisherman's Village Apartments in Indianapolis, IN are three miles from Clermont and less than five miles from I-74 and I-465. Most apartments have private patios/balconies, all-electric kitchens with breakfast bars, walk-in closets and lake/lagoon views. Pet friendly community features 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, sand volleyball court, lighted tennis courts, available covered parking, 60-acre fishing/boating lake and two laundry facilities in each building. Located just 10 miles from downtown Indianapolis, seven miles from the Indianapolis Airport and three miles from Eagle Creek Park. Call or visit our website to schedule a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 - first month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: no aggressive breeds or mixes such as but not limited to; Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $35/month. Lot detached remote entry garages Carport We do allow canoe and boat parking in designated areas. Boats must be 14' feet long or under, they must be electric powered (not gas powered) and they must meet dock specification standards. Other, assigned: $20/month. Lot detached remote entry garages Carport We do allow canoe and boat parking in designated areas. Boats must be 14' feet long or under, they must be electric powered (not gas powered) and they must meet dock specification standards.
Storage Details: 3' x 3' x 9': included in lease; detached garage: $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fisherman's Village Apartments have any available units?
Fisherman's Village Apartments has 9 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Fisherman's Village Apartments have?
Some of Fisherman's Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fisherman's Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fisherman's Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fisherman's Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fisherman's Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fisherman's Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fisherman's Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Fisherman's Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fisherman's Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fisherman's Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fisherman's Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Fisherman's Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fisherman's Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fisherman's Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fisherman's Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College