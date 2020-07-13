Fisherman's Village Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 - first month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: breed restriction: no aggressive breeds or mixes such as but not limited to; Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $35/month. Lot detached remote entry garages Carport We do allow canoe and boat parking in designated areas. Boats must be 14' feet long or under, they must be electric powered (not gas powered) and they must meet dock specification standards. Other, assigned: $20/month. Lot detached remote entry garages Carport We do allow canoe and boat parking in designated areas. Boats must be 14' feet long or under, they must be electric powered (not gas powered) and they must meet dock specification standards.
Storage Details: 3' x 3' x 9': included in lease; detached garage: $60/month