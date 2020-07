Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving volleyball court cats allowed parking on-site laundry fire pit hot tub

Multi-million dollar upgrades inside and out means you will LIVE LIFE BETTER at Lawrence Landing Apartments! Enjoy waterfront living in a spacious one or two bedroom apartment with fully-equipped kitchen, laundry connections, loads of closet space, and additional outside storage for every apartment. Multi-million dollar renovations underway! All apartment homes are being completely rehabbed...EVERYTHING new! Relax around our sparkling pool and sun deck; stay fit in our new Fitness Center. For your peace of mind, there’s on-site management and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Access to everywhere is quick and easy from Lawrence Landing Apartments.