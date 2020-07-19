All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8703 Hosta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8703 Hosta Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8703 Hosta Way

8703 Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8703 Hosta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Hosta Way have any available units?
8703 Hosta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 Hosta Way have?
Some of 8703 Hosta Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Hosta Way currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Hosta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Hosta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8703 Hosta Way is pet friendly.
Does 8703 Hosta Way offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Hosta Way offers parking.
Does 8703 Hosta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Hosta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Hosta Way have a pool?
No, 8703 Hosta Way does not have a pool.
Does 8703 Hosta Way have accessible units?
No, 8703 Hosta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Hosta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8703 Hosta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College