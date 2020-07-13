All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:17 AM

Woods of Eagle Creek

4949 Bobwhite Ln · (317) 434-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02005 · Avail. Jul 26

$723

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00808 · Avail. Aug 17

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 02405 · Avail. Sep 23

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00504 · Avail. Jul 18

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01704 · Avail. Sep 16

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01107 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00402 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 00605 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 01604 · Avail. now

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods of Eagle Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
e-payments
package receiving
The Woods of Eagle Creek Apartments, located in Indianapolis 46254, is minutes from Eagle Creek Park. This beautiful & heavily wooded community is near both I-65 and I-465, convenient to Park 100 businesses, Trader's Point shopping center, and Butler University.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (“Pitbulls”), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs. Assistance Animals: Service animals that do work or provide a service to a person with disabilities or a companion animal that provides comfort and companionship to a person with disabilities. Breed restrictions do not apply.
Parking Details: Permit Parking: included in lease, Carport: $15/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods of Eagle Creek have any available units?
Woods of Eagle Creek has 21 units available starting at $723 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Woods of Eagle Creek have?
Some of Woods of Eagle Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods of Eagle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Woods of Eagle Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods of Eagle Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods of Eagle Creek is pet friendly.
Does Woods of Eagle Creek offer parking?
Yes, Woods of Eagle Creek offers parking.
Does Woods of Eagle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woods of Eagle Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods of Eagle Creek have a pool?
Yes, Woods of Eagle Creek has a pool.
Does Woods of Eagle Creek have accessible units?
No, Woods of Eagle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Woods of Eagle Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods of Eagle Creek has units with dishwashers.
