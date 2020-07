Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Now leasing for our brand new community, Campus Townhomes!

These beautiful 2 bedroom townhomes have been completely renovated, and include Stainless Steel appliances, Full size washers and dryers, new windows and cabinets, private patios and much more. Within walking distance to IUPUI, Campus Townhomes will share the amenity center of Campus apartments, and offer you access to our fitness center, tanning bed, coffee bar and tech center.