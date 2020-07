Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access media room package receiving trash valet accessible elevator garage car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments internet cafe new construction online portal smoke-free community

Located in the Chatham-Arch Historic District, Circa has transformed the site of the old Mitchel & Scott Machine Company into contemporary apartment homes. The original building now houses Circa's urban lounge and a few historic residences, while artifacts from the company are featured throughout the community. Circa Apartments lie just south of Mass Ave- one of the most exciting and eclectic areas of downtown Indianapolis. This is the hub of Indy's arts community- a vibrant atmosphere of culture, creativity and community. A multitude of live theater venues, one-of-a-kind boutiques, unique restaurants, galleries and walking trails are in the neighborhood. While highly diverse, the sense of community along Mass Ave is prevalent.