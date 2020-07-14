All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Mann Village

4010 Mann Village Rd · (317) 653-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom Apartment-1

$645

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom Apartment-1

$740

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mann Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments. At Mann Village Apartments you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.

Mann Village Apartments offer garden-style one and two bedroom apartments available for rent.Mann Village Apartments is located just southwest of downtown Indianapolis, Indiana in Decatur Township. Transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze from Mann Village with convenient access to I-465 and I-70just minutes from downtown.Mann Village offers several community amenities including a playground, business center and a laundry facility on site. Our ground level apartment homes come equipped with private entrances, attached private storage, full size washer and dryer hook ups and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mann Village have any available units?
Mann Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $645 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $740. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Mann Village have?
Some of Mann Village's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mann Village currently offering any rent specials?
Mann Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mann Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Mann Village is pet friendly.
Does Mann Village offer parking?
Yes, Mann Village offers parking.
Does Mann Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mann Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mann Village have a pool?
No, Mann Village does not have a pool.
Does Mann Village have accessible units?
Yes, Mann Village has accessible units.
Does Mann Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mann Village has units with dishwashers.

