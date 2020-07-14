Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments. At Mann Village Apartments you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.



Mann Village Apartments offer garden-style one and two bedroom apartments available for rent.Mann Village Apartments is located just southwest of downtown Indianapolis, Indiana in Decatur Township. Transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze from Mann Village with convenient access to I-465 and I-70just minutes from downtown.Mann Village offers several community amenities including a playground, business center and a laundry facility on site. Our ground level apartment homes come equipped with private entrances, attached private storage, full size washer and dryer hook ups and much more.