8650 Jaffa Court W Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully furnished first floor, corner unit with extra windows and newly installed recessed lighting in all rooms. Brazilian hardwoods throughout unit and updated subway tiled eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious great room with fireplace and balcony. Unit has 2 BR (one w/King & one w/Queen, plus sofa sleeper in GR), 2 full Bathrooms, 2 large flat screen TVs and new SS LG washer and dryer top of this amazing 1708 square foot unit. 2-car tandem parking in heated garage, outdoor pool, tennis court and exercise facility plus beautiful views of the community pond. ALL UTILITIES AND CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT