Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

8650 Jaffa Court W Drive

8650 Jaffa Court West Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8650 Jaffa Court West Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully furnished first floor, corner unit with extra windows and newly installed recessed lighting in all rooms. Brazilian hardwoods throughout unit and updated subway tiled eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious great room with fireplace and balcony. Unit has 2 BR (one w/King & one w/Queen, plus sofa sleeper in GR), 2 full Bathrooms, 2 large flat screen TVs and new SS LG washer and dryer top of this amazing 1708 square foot unit. 2-car tandem parking in heated garage, outdoor pool, tennis court and exercise facility plus beautiful views of the community pond. ALL UTILITIES AND CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive have any available units?
8650 Jaffa Court W Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive have?
Some of 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8650 Jaffa Court W Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive offers parking.
Does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive has a pool.
Does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive have accessible units?
No, 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 Jaffa Court W Drive has units with dishwashers.
