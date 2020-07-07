Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly e-payments hot tub internet access

Carriage House West Apartments is in Indianapolis, Indiana on the west side near I-465, shopping, dining and entertainment. Our community is located just minutes from downtown and provides one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes. We offer a variety of amenities including a clubhouse, play parks, laundry care centers and more. Our apartment homes provide an abundance of storage, a fenced in patio or balcony, and washer and dryer connections in select homes. This community is managed by the Gene B. Glick Company.