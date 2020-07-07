All apartments in Indianapolis
Carriage House West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Carriage House West

1301 N Whitcomb Ave · (317) 218-9679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 N Whitcomb Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01708 · Avail. Sep 14

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House West.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Carriage House West Apartments is in Indianapolis, Indiana on the west side near I-465, shopping, dining and entertainment. Our community is located just minutes from downtown and provides one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes. We offer a variety of amenities including a clubhouse, play parks, laundry care centers and more. Our apartment homes provide an abundance of storage, a fenced in patio or balcony, and washer and dryer connections in select homes. This community is managed by the Gene B. Glick Company.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months, 6 month minimum on short term additional fees apply
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per household
Deposit: Starts at $87.50 based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; 25lb weight limit & 15 in height limit full grown
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage House West have any available units?
Carriage House West has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House West have?
Some of Carriage House West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House West currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House West pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House West is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House West offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House West offers parking.
Does Carriage House West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House West have a pool?
Yes, Carriage House West has a pool.
Does Carriage House West have accessible units?
No, Carriage House West does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage House West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage House West has units with dishwashers.
