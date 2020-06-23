8650 Jaffa Court W Drive

Amenities
Beautifully furnished first floor, corner unit with extra windows and newly installed recessed lighting in all rooms. Brazilian hardwoods throughout unit and updated subway tiled eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious great room with fireplace and balcony. Unit has 2 BR (one w/King & one w/Queen, plus sofa sleeper in GR), 2 full Bathrooms, 2 large flat screen TVs and new SS LG washer and dryer top of this amazing 1708 square foot unit. Utilities and cable included in rent. 2-car tandem parking in heated garage, outdoor pool, tennis court and exercise facility plus beautiful views of the community pond. $250 non refundable cleaning fee due with deposit.