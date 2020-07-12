/
/
/
nora far northside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
160 Apartments for rent in Nora - Far Northside, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
41 Units Available
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1004 sqft
These newly refurbished homes features oak cabinetry and modern appliances. Near I-465. The community features a lavish pool, fitness center and private brick carports. Lake views available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$844
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
141 Units Available
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1017 sqft
Contact us to learn more about self-guided and virtual tour options! The Notch at Nora offers high-end studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant community of Nora.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8611 N Meridian St
8611 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2464 sqft
8611 N Meridian St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome - Fantastic 4 Bedroom Townhome at Meridian Square. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. It's clean, crisp and spacious here.
Results within 1 mile of Nora - Far Northside
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
20 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
90 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
35 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7525 North Meridian Street
7525 North Meridian Street, Meridian Hills, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2875 sqft
Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
620 Village Place South Drive
620 Village Place South Dr, Hamilton County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
Newly updated townhouse with hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. New bathrooms. Very nice!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10460 Springmill Road
10460 Spring Mill Rd, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4785 sqft
Beautiful Victorian home on approx. 2 acres. Very Generous room sizes throughout home. Wrap around front porch, two patio areas of of back of home. Walk out basement with fenced area. Large master suite with sitting area and vaulted ceiling.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
681 Village Place North Drive
681 Village Place North Dr, Hamilton County, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
1178 sqft
Newly updated townhouse! Great location with new flooring and new paint. You will love the bathroom with curved shower tub. Camel schools and nice n'hood.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9620 Copley Drive
9620 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3822 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in Carmel School district! Living Room w/Fireplace and high ceiling w/access to a large deck overlooking the gorgeous private yard.
1 of 20
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
562 Arthur Drive
562 Arthur Drive, Hamilton County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1256 sqft
Updated and ready for you to enjoy. Carmel Clay Schools make this a find and hard to find opportunity. Nora ranch with 2 entertainment spaces, playroom/office, 3 bed and 1.5 bath will make any family smile.
1 of 28
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7908 Kimlough Drive
7908 Kimlough Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This home is located in Washington Township off 78th & College Avenue in a mature neighborhood. Only a short drive to Broad Ripple, Nora and Keystone at the Crossing.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
9685 Copley Drive
9685 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2181 sqft
Large Wooded Lot in Carmel Clay Schools - Check out this wonderful 3 Bedroom home that sits on a large wooded lot with 2 decks and a sunroom to enjoy the outdoor scenery.
1 of 14
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INWhitestown, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, IN